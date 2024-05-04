Open Menu

NAVTTC Hosts Syrian Delegation To Discuss TVET Sector’s Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

NAVTTC hosts Syrian delegation to discuss TVET sector’s cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) hosted a delegation from the Syrian Ministry of education along with the Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan.

Deputy Minister of Education and Affairs in Syria Dr Rami Waheed Al-Dhulli and Ambassador of Syria Ramez Alraee visited NAVTTC headquarters here, said a press release.

The delegation discussed areas of cooperation in the Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) sector to enhance bilateral cooperation between Syria and Pakistan.

