NAVTTC Imparting To National Development And Productivity By Skilling Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NAVTTC imparting to national development and productivity by skilling youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme was equipping youth with the latest market demand driven and technology oriented income generating technical skills.

The Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Sajid Baloch said that Pakistan is blessed to have a significantly large pool of talented youth which, no doubt, are a potential human resource and NAVTTC as per the vision of Government is equipping youth with income generating skills for economic development & productivity.

So far NAVTTC under the guidance of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has imparted training to about 379,350 youth, he added, said a press release on Monday.

In Hi Tech skills training 98,000 youth has been trained in 989 institutes, as certified skilled professionals, with 71% employed, in AI, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cyber Security etc.

NAVTTC is contributing to national human resource development and has generated a large number of employments for the skilled youth, overseas and nationally, benefiting the individuals as well as the national economy.

The government is focusing on imparting quality and demand driven skills among youth and NAVTTC under the guidance of Minister for Education and Professional Training, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, NAVTTC has taken numerous steps to organize Skills and TVET system of the country on modern lines, and is delivering premium trainings, as per international standards.

In this regard, under National Vocational Qualifications Framework (NVQF) NAVTTC developed 200 Qualifications, 46,725 personnel have been certified and mainstreamed through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) (Ustad-Shagrid).

Matric-Tech Programme, which is fusion of Formal Education, with Technical Education. It has opened new horizons for youth seeking early employment was piloted in 15 Formal education schools of ICT, GB and AJK.

The International Accreditation of 10 Pakistani institutes has been achieved and 535 national TVET institutes have been accredited so far. 50 Smart Labs and 500 Class Rooms set up with the Chinese CPEC support.

NAVTTC also established ten (10) Country of Destinations (CoDs) specific facilitation centers across the country to ensure effective mobilization of skilled workforce overseas.

