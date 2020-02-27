NAVTTC imparting training to 170,000 youth to ensure their employ-ability

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was imparting technical and vocational training to around 170,000 youth, both male & female, across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was imparting technical and vocational training to around 170,000 youth, both male & female, across the country.

The youth will be imparting certification in the latest market demanded High-tech/ High-end technologies and conventional trades in reputed Institutes, Universities & Industries, the official sources said on Thursday.

Talking to APP, they said that the skills development training was being provided under NAVTTC's initiative "Hunarmand Pakistan" in coordination with Provincial Labour & Industries Departments and TEVTAs, they added.

They said that these trainings have been devised in such a way to equip the Human Resource with the latest hands on skills to provide the opportunities of employ-ability at national & international markets.

This program would greatly help in maximizing the number of youth and adults having technical and vocational skills for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship, they hoped.

They said that Hunarmand Pakistan programme was one of the most important components of Kamyab Jawan which was launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan last month.

This mega project was the hallmark of NAVTTC both in terms of youth empowerment and industrial growth of the country, they added.

The Program envisages 14 comprehensive components aimed at enhancing the skills of youth through quality professional skill-based training, they said adding that under this programme, training has commenced from 17th February in high tech/high-end and conventional trades in the best TVET institutes across the country.

They apprised that recent initiatives of NAVTTC under which Matric-Tech as the third stream of education will be introduced in 15 public schools, in its pilot phase, which will integrate vocational & technical education and training with conventional education. NAVTTC has also planned to develop 500 standard qualifications within 20 months that aligns with the vision of the PM to implement a uniform TVET certification regime in the country, they added.