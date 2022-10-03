NAVTTC imparts training to around 98,000 youth in HiTech, Cyber Security, AI, Robotics

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), under the guidance of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, has so far imparted training to 98,000 youth in 989 institutes in the subjects of Hi-Tech, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence and Robotics as certified skilled professionals.

According to official sources, around 71 percent had been employed in Hi-Tech Skills and in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cyber Security etc. Similarly, the professional training had been imparted to around 379,350 youth.

NAVTTC was making all-out efforts under the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme to equip youth with the latest market demand-driven and technology-oriented income-generating technical skills.

In this regard, under National Vocational Qualifications Framework (NVQF), NAVTTC developed 200 qualifications, 46,725 personnel have been certified and mainstreamed through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) (Ustad-Shagrid). Matric-Tech Programme, which is fusion of formal education with technical education.

"It has opened new horizons for youth seeking early employment. It was piloted in 15 formal education schools of ICT, GB and AJK. The International Accreditation of 10 Pakistani institutes has been achieved and 535 national TVET institutes have been accredited so far.

50 Smart Labs and 500 Class Rooms have been set up with the Chinese CPEC support. NAVTTC also established ten (10) Country of Destinations (CoDs) specific facilitation centers across the country to ensure effective mobilization of skilled workforce overseas," they added.

Pakistan was blessed to have a significantly large pool of talented youth which, no doubt, are a potential human resource and NAVTTC as per the vision of Government is equipping youth with income-generating skills for economic development and productivity, the sources informed.

TVET Accreditation and Quality Evaluation Committee has recently approved the accreditation of 77 more TVET Institutes. They also shared several steps taken by NAVTTC which contributed to national human resource development and had generated a large number of employment opportunities for the skilled youth benefiting them as well as the national economy.

The government was focusing on imparting quality and demand-driven skills among youth,adding, NAVTTC, under the guidance of Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, had taken numerous steps to update TVET system of the country on modern lines, and was delivering high quality training, as per international standards.