NAVTTC, JICA Hold Workshop To Review Teacher Learning Materials

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) conducted here a three day workshop to review the Teacher Learning Materials (TLMs) of seven selected trades of Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) middle Tech.

The participants have carried out the detailed discussion to bring the current TVET education system in line with the requirements of the marketplace, in order to prepare the workforce in line with current market requirements, a press release yesterday said.

TLMs for Dress Making, Applied Electrician, Introduction to Tourism, fundamentals of cooking, Agriculture, Graphic Designing and Plumbing were reviewed by relevant Trade Experts , DACUM Experts, National Curriculum Council and NAVTTC representatives during the workshop.

The participants provided valuable suggestions to further uplifting TVET sector.

In the closing session of the workshop the Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Sajid Baloch appreciated the efforts and support of (JICA) in bringing the out of school children in the formal education domain and reiterated NAVTTC's vision of vertically integrating NAVTTC's successful intervention of "Matric Tech " with Middle Tech/Inter Tech.

He added that the NAVTTC was committed to impart technical and vocational training to youth of the country especially of backward areas, to boost their morale and confidence level and make them useful citizens of the country and to enable them to earn sustainable livelihood.

NAVTTC management under the guidance of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain is further uplifting the TVET sector.

