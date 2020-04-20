NAVTTC, KJSP jointly arrange free online entrepreneurship training programme

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan (KJSP) has arranged a free online entrepreneurship training programme for students to make best use of their time during the corona crisis

Students enrolled under Kamyab Jawan Hunarmand Pakistan will get access to the first cohort.

The programme aims at providing direction, support and an enabling environment to the public and private sectors to implement training for skills development in order to enhance social and economic profile. According to an official the students applying by Monday April 20, 2020 would be considered for current course. For students applying after April 20, 2020, would be enrolled for next course will start after 3 months.

In the current COVID-19 situation, startups will be critical in getting country's economy back on track and a success story of online education like this could go a long way in building confidence, the official said.

Free training will be conducted by the digital incubator IdeaGist and this cohort programme comprises four stages including training, incubation and launch, he said.

He said that they have a number of mentors who actually overseas Pakistanis, each was having minimum experience of 5 years in various fields. "We encourage overseas Pakistani professionals who want to help Pakistan in some way to join our community of empowering Pakistan through www.empowerpakistan.org and help these students by sparing a few hours per week, which doesn't affect their routine, he added.

Student can get registered through https://bit.ly/navttc for free online trainings,he stated.