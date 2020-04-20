UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAVTTC, KJSP Jointly Arrange Free Online Entrepreneurship Training Programme

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:08 PM

NAVTTC, KJSP jointly arrange free online entrepreneurship training programme

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan (KJSP) has arranged a free online entrepreneurship training programme for students to make best use of their time during the corona crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan (KJSP) has arranged a free online entrepreneurship training programme for students to make best use of their time during the corona crisis.

Students enrolled under Kamyab Jawan Hunarmand Pakistan will get access to the first cohort.

The programme aims at providing direction, support and an enabling environment to the public and private sectors to implement training for skills development in order to enhance social and economic profile. According to an official the students applying by Monday April 20, 2020 would be considered for current course. For students applying after April 20, 2020, would be enrolled for next course will start after 3 months.

In the current COVID-19 situation, startups will be critical in getting country's economy back on track and a success story of online education like this could go a long way in building confidence, the official said.

Free training will be conducted by the digital incubator IdeaGist and this cohort programme comprises four stages including training, incubation and launch, he said.

He said that they have a number of mentors who actually overseas Pakistanis, each was having minimum experience of 5 years in various fields. "We encourage overseas Pakistani professionals who want to help Pakistan in some way to join our community of empowering Pakistan through www.empowerpakistan.org and help these students by sparing a few hours per week, which doesn't affect their routine, he added.

Student can get registered through https://bit.ly/navttc for free online trainings,he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education April 2020 Best National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in her red hoodie

21 minutes ago

Six members of Tableeghi Jamaat diagnoses coronav ..

5 minutes ago

US Ambassador Not Allowed to Attend Whelan's Heari ..

5 minutes ago

Indian police arrest several Kashmiris in IOK

18 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase 8.40% in 3 quarters

18 minutes ago

Novartis backs hydroxychloroquine trial in COVID-1 ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.