NAVTTC makes major contributions for national human resource development by empowering youth with skills

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Technical and Vocational Education, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) had made a major contribution to Pakistan's national human resource development and has generated large number of employment opportunities for the skilled youth (both overseas and national), benefiting the individuals as well as the national economy.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 launched by Federal Minister for Finance Division Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday, as per some key achievements of NAVTTC, a total of 144,529 youth trained in 930 institutes across Pakistan, as certified skilled professionals, with 71 percent employed; 77,114 trained in High-Tech skills like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Cyber Security, E-Commerce & IT; Developed National Skills Information System; 67,415 trained in conventional trades; National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT) Skilled Youth & Job Portal established with a databank of 463,105 certified skilled youth and 780,711 cumulative jobs from 1,175 employers.

However, TAKAMOL-NAVTTC Skill Verification Programme was launched for testing and certification of Pakistani skilled workforce for Saudi Arabia, 46,275 personnel certified and mainstreamed through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) (UstadShagrid); National Vocational Qualifications Framework (NVQF) developed; 200 Qualifications developed; Matric-Tech Programme implemented in 15 formal education schools of ICT, GB and AJK; International Accreditation of 10 Pakistani institutes has been achieved; 655 national TVET institutes accredited; 50 Smart Labs and 500 Class Rooms set up with Chinese CPEC support.

NAVTTC is making efforts to develop tailor-made country-specific training programmes and established 10 "Country of Destination Centers" for labour importing countries. These centres working to develop closer interaction with counterpart agencies, labour and human resource ministries to export Pakistani workforce in employment favorite countries.

NAVTTC had also allocated minimum of 33 percent quota for women enrollment. In this regard, preference for admission was given to disadvantaged segments of the society like widows, orphans and school drop-out girls, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and transgender.

Around 1,931 widows and 2,176 school drop-outs were provided skills during past 02 years; 1,131 widows and 5,606 school drop-out girls were equipped with technical hands-on skills during last year under PMYSDP; and 633 PWDs were equipped with employable skills. Conventional trainings included for women are: Beautician, Fashion Stylist, Dress Making, Fashion Designing, Hand and Machine Embroidery, Professional Chef / Culinary Art, Front Desk Managers, Textile Garments manufacturing, Pattern Drafting, Computer Applications, Certificate in Office Management, Interior Designing, 3D Studio Max, Handcrafts, Creative designing, Fashion Jewelry Making, Textile Designing etc.

Moreover, 33 percent quota is fixed and observed in other High-TECH trainings which includes; Digital Marketing, Ecommerce, Amazon, Cloud Computing, Free Lancing, AI, internet of Things (IoT), PMP, Cyber Security etc. It is important to mention that over 13000 NAVTTC skilled and certified youth got employed abroad and earning billions. ? NAVTTC launched "TAKAMOL - NAVTTC Skill Verification Programme (SVP)" for joint certification and testing "Skills Verification Programme" (SVP), by which Pakistani skilled youth get employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Over 57,989 youth have been trained in the 23 skills trades, whose demand has been conveyed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA); For Takamol - NAVTTC programme, an Online Automated Web Portal has been operationalized; the Qualifications for these trades have been developed; Test Assessment centers are operational; 2500 youth tested/certified and got employment KSA.

NAVTTC has also established 05 Centers of Excellence with the assistance of EU/GIZ (01 in each province). On pattern of Ustad-Shagird regime, 46,275 informally skilled youth are skill tested and certified under NAVTTC's Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) program.

Over 200 TVET Qualifications have been developed; 655 TVET Institutes have been accredited across the country and 10 TVET Institutes internationally accredited with Asia Pacific and Accreditation and Certification Commission (APACC) and TUV Rhienland, Germany.