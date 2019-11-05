NAVTTC making efforts to link skills development sector with job market: ED NAVTTC

National Vocational and Technical Commission (NAVTTC) was making all out efforts to initiate a special reforms programme in the country's skill development sector to link it with domestic and international job market, said NAVTTC Executive Director Dr Nasir Khan on Tuesday

Talking to APP he said the preparation of new policy regarding implementation of reforms in National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was underway.

He said the entire technical and vocational TVET sector from all the provinces and regions agreed to make collaborative efforts for making it more effective and meaningful for socioeconomic empowerment of youth across the country.

He stated that this programme was aimed at equipping the youth with technical skills by creating employment opportunities for their social and economic uplift and enabling them to play their role in the national development.

The government, he said was focusing on enhancing quality of skills development sector. To ensure merit and transparency, the entire programme will be made available on a digital platform, he added.

"We were focused on imparting quality training to youth which was the only way to guarantee employability to at least 80 percent of TVET graduates", said the Executive Director.

One of the key features of this project was encouraging maximum participation of women in country's TVET sector, he said.

"This mega project was envisaging the reforms agenda of TVET sector and has been developed after extensive deliberations and feedback from key stakeholders from across the country," he maintained.

Highlighting the key components of reforms programme, he said it include development and standardization of technical and vocational qualifications, international accreditation of Pakistani TVET institutes, extension of NAVTTC's Job portal with National Exchange Portal.

He said that under the initiative the smart Tech labs for virtual skill development programmes and distant learning programmes would also be established.

A country-of-destination specific facilitation centres and labs/workshops in Madrassah(s) was also in the agenda, he said and added, skill development training of youth in high-end technologies would also be part of the new agenda.

The programme would lay special focus on the youth belonging to less developed areas of the country especially Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jmmu and Kashmir (AJK), and newly added districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ex-FATA), Southern Punjab and rural Sindh.

He further said that an apprenticeship training of youth in industry under Apprenticeship Act 2018, Establishment of National Skills Accreditation Council at Islamabad and establishment of incubation centres to promote self employment and entrepreneurship in skilled youth would also be part of new policy.