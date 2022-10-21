NAVTTC-NAC uploads accreditation manual on website to seek suggestions from stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Shahid Khan directed to upload the revised accreditation manual on NAVTTC website for views and comments from stakeholders.

He made these directions while attending the 5th meeting of National Accreditation Council for Technical & Vocational Stream (NAC-TVS) held at National Vocational Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman (NAC-TVS), Mian Waqas Masud. The Chairman NAVTTC Shahid Khan also graced the occasion.

The main agenda item was the revision of Accreditation Manual of NAVTTC which was developed in 2018. National Accreditation Council of NAVTTC has reviewed and revised the manual with the technical support of British Council.

The chairman directed to upload the revised accreditation manual on NAVTTC website (https://navttc.

gov.pk/nac-manual/) for views and comments from stakeholders (TVET service provides, public & private vocational and technical training institutes, assessors, teachers, industry personnel, employers and the general public) to further enhance the quality of accreditation manual.

In this regard, views/comments and suggestions regarding revised accreditation process and standards can be shared online on NAVTTC website till 15th November, 2022.

The Accreditation Manual is an evaluation Manual to accredit public & private TVET institutes across the country, against specific quality assurance standards.

The meeting was attended by the Director General (AC&IC) NAVTTC and members of the Council which included Pakistan Engineering Council, Provincial TEVTAs, Employers Federation of Pakistan, FPCC&I and other stakeholders.