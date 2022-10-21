UrduPoint.com

NAVTTC-NAC Uploads Accreditation Manual On Website To Seek Suggestions From Stakeholders

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 12:50 PM

NAVTTC-NAC uploads accreditation manual on website to seek suggestions from stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Shahid Khan directed to upload the revised accreditation manual on NAVTTC website for views and comments from stakeholders.

He made these directions while attending the 5th meeting of National Accreditation Council for Technical & Vocational Stream (NAC-TVS) held at National Vocational Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman (NAC-TVS), Mian Waqas Masud. The Chairman NAVTTC Shahid Khan also graced the occasion.

The main agenda item was the revision of Accreditation Manual of NAVTTC which was developed in 2018. National Accreditation Council of NAVTTC has reviewed and revised the manual with the technical support of British Council.

The chairman directed to upload the revised accreditation manual on NAVTTC website (https://navttc.

gov.pk/nac-manual/) for views and comments from stakeholders (TVET service provides, public & private vocational and technical training institutes, assessors, teachers, industry personnel, employers and the general public) to further enhance the quality of accreditation manual.

In this regard, views/comments and suggestions regarding revised accreditation process and standards can be shared online on NAVTTC website till 15th November, 2022.

The Accreditation Manual is an evaluation Manual to accredit public & private TVET institutes across the country, against specific quality assurance standards.

The meeting was attended by the Director General (AC&IC) NAVTTC and members of the Council which included Pakistan Engineering Council, Provincial TEVTAs, Employers Federation of Pakistan, FPCC&I and other stakeholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Engineering Council November 2018 From Industry National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland knock out West Indies ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland knock out West Indies in thrilling clash

5 minutes ago
 MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps o ..

MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps of CFC in Paris, discuss trade, ..

37 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

47 minutes ago
 ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.