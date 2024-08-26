NAVTTC-NUST join hands to equip youth with future-ready tech skills

In alignment with the Prime Minister's vision to harness the potential of the country’s burgeoning youth for economic growth, the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has signed a landmark joint venture agreement with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) In alignment with the Prime Minister's vision to harness the potential of the country’s burgeoning youth for economic growth, the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has signed a landmark joint venture agreement with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

The agreement, which aims to provide specialized training in chip design and manufacturing, was formalized on Monday at NAVTTC headquarters in Islamabad.

The training program, structured to run in two cohorts over five months each, is designed to equip young Pakistanis with advanced technical skills that are increasingly in demand both locally and globally.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister for Federal Education, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who emphasized the importance of technological training in unlocking the potential of Pakistan’s youth.

“Technological training is our ticket to capitalizing on the youth bulge and an aging global population,” he said.“Scientists predict that in the next two to three decades, the world will undergo a profound technological transformation. It is our responsibility to ensure that our youth are equipped with the skills that will matter most in the future. I am pleased to witness this strategic partnership today.”

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary, also attended the ceremony and commended both NAVTTC and NUST for initiating this forward-thinking program.“We look forward to the successful implementation of this program and its potential expansion across Pakistan,” he stated.

During his welcome address, Aamir Jan, Executive Director of NAVTTC, highlighted the organization's commitment to staying ahead of technological advancements. “At NAVTTC, we understand the critical importance of adapting to rapidly changing technologies and training our workforce in globally and locally demanded trades. This initiative marks a significant step forward in moving beyond conventional training programs towards more specialized technical training.”

Rector NUST, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, spoke on the significance of this collaboration, saying, “This program brings together the strengths of two very viable institutions in Pakistan, marking an important milestone in our transition towards meeting the global shift in demand for advanced technological skills. This partnership is a testament to Pakistan’s bright future.”

Aamir Jan further noted that the program not only offers high international employability but also promises a 200% return on the initial investment, underscoring its value and potential impact.

Following the signing ceremony, Aamir Jan delivered a comprehensive presentation to the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, showcasing NAVTTC’s various programs and initiatives. The Minister expressed his appreciation for NAVTTC’s efforts and leadership. “Modern education and training are essential for Pakistan to achieve its envisioned goals and establish itself as a leader in the global arena. NAVTTC’s dedication to this mission assures me that we are on the right path to making our mark in the modern world,” he remarked.