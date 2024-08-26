NAVTTC-NUST Join Hands To Equip Youth With Future-ready Tech Skills
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 08:22 PM
In alignment with the Prime Minister's vision to harness the potential of the country’s burgeoning youth for economic growth, the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has signed a landmark joint venture agreement with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) In alignment with the Prime Minister's vision to harness the potential of the country’s burgeoning youth for economic growth, the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has signed a landmark joint venture agreement with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).
The agreement, which aims to provide specialized training in chip design and manufacturing, was formalized on Monday at NAVTTC headquarters in Islamabad.
The training program, structured to run in two cohorts over five months each, is designed to equip young Pakistanis with advanced technical skills that are increasingly in demand both locally and globally.
The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister for Federal Education, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who emphasized the importance of technological training in unlocking the potential of Pakistan’s youth.
“Technological training is our ticket to capitalizing on the youth bulge and an aging global population,” he said.“Scientists predict that in the next two to three decades, the world will undergo a profound technological transformation. It is our responsibility to ensure that our youth are equipped with the skills that will matter most in the future. I am pleased to witness this strategic partnership today.”
Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary, also attended the ceremony and commended both NAVTTC and NUST for initiating this forward-thinking program.“We look forward to the successful implementation of this program and its potential expansion across Pakistan,” he stated.
During his welcome address, Aamir Jan, Executive Director of NAVTTC, highlighted the organization's commitment to staying ahead of technological advancements. “At NAVTTC, we understand the critical importance of adapting to rapidly changing technologies and training our workforce in globally and locally demanded trades. This initiative marks a significant step forward in moving beyond conventional training programs towards more specialized technical training.”
Rector NUST, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, spoke on the significance of this collaboration, saying, “This program brings together the strengths of two very viable institutions in Pakistan, marking an important milestone in our transition towards meeting the global shift in demand for advanced technological skills. This partnership is a testament to Pakistan’s bright future.”
Aamir Jan further noted that the program not only offers high international employability but also promises a 200% return on the initial investment, underscoring its value and potential impact.
Following the signing ceremony, Aamir Jan delivered a comprehensive presentation to the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, showcasing NAVTTC’s various programs and initiatives. The Minister expressed his appreciation for NAVTTC’s efforts and leadership. “Modern education and training are essential for Pakistan to achieve its envisioned goals and establish itself as a leader in the global arena. NAVTTC’s dedication to this mission assures me that we are on the right path to making our mark in the modern world,” he remarked.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security4 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP4 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain4 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism4 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta5 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister5 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana5 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented5 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..5 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition5 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan5 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool5 hours ago