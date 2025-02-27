NAVTTC offers free skills, training, to empower youth

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is dedicated to equipping Pakistan’s youth with practical skills, ensuring their employability and financial independence, said NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is dedicated to equipping Pakistan’s youth with practical skills, ensuring their employability and financial independence, said NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal

here on Thursday adding that "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif envisions a self-reliant Pakistan where both men and women acquire technical skills to secure better livelihoods."

She said that to support the vision, the NAVTTC was offering free training courses in various technical fields, including mining, plumbing, IT, electrical work, and dressmaking. In addition, special programs are being introduced to empower women, enabling them to repair mobile phones, juicers, blenders, and other household appliances. "Many women face harassment when getting their mobile phones repaired outside. With these skills, they can fix their devices at home, promoting self-sufficiency," she added.

NAVTTC, a regulatory body under the Federal government, ensures that skill development programs across the country follow a standardized curriculum.

It also oversees the certification process and provides resources to public and private institutions running vocational training programs. Provincial Technical education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) are also working in collaboration with NAVTTC to ensure skill development aligns with industry requirements.

Gulmina Bilal emphasized the gap between vocational training and industry needs has now been bridged under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This initiative will provide skilled youth with better employment opportunities in various sectors.

To maintain transparency and quality, NAVTTC has introduced biometric attendance and CCTV monitoring in training centers. "Every Pakistani citizen above 18 years has the right to enroll in at least one free vocational course from NAVTTC or TEVTA," she stated, urging youth to take advantage of the opportunity.

By offering industry-aligned skills training free of cost, NAVTTC is paving the way for economic empowerment, job creation, and a skilled workforce that can contribute to national development.