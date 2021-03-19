UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAVTTC Offers Short Courses

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

NAVTTC offers short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) offered free of cost courses in different trades for persons with disabilities in Center for Disabled (Nasheman).

Superintendent Kaneez Fatima said here Friday, the courses had been offered in beautician, motorcycle mechanic, computer application and office professional, fashion designing and dress making, and mobile phone repairing.

The interested candidates can apply till March 22 at P-22 TEVTA colony canal road.

A copy of CNIC, and educational certificates should be attached with application.

She said that admission would be granted on first come, first served basis.

The students would be provided free uniform, books and training material, she concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

