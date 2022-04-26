NAVTTC Sindh completes 1st phase of monitoring of 134 partner institutes

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Regional Office Sindh has completed first phase of monitoring of 134 partner institutes providing training under Batch III of Prime Minister's "Skills for All" Program.

Director General NAVTTC Sindh, Ms. Nabeela Umar, Director Muhammad Ali Chachar, Deputy Directors Azizullah Chandio, Mumtaz Ujjan, Shafay Shah and Assistant Directors Abdul Qadeer Sohoo and Ms. Saima Gill conducted M&E visits and carried out quality checks on training courses through specialized M&E tools, said a spokesperson of NAVTTC Sindh on Tuesday.

The purpose of M&E exercise was to ensure high standards of training for youth and efficient utilization of government resources.

The batch III of Prime Minister's Skill for All program started from March 7, 2022 and will run for 6 months till September 2022.

The NAVTTC Regional Office Sindh has partnered with 134 well reputed private and public sector educational institutes and industries including 21 Universities to provide technical and vocational skills to the young population of Sindh.

Over 11,000 youth of Sindh will be provided training in various technical and vocational courses, while over 8,000 of them will be trained in 100 most modern highly employable high-tech trades under the program.

The focus of the program is to provide training to the youth in the latest technologies in demand driven high tech trades like Artificial Intelligence, Mechatronics (Robotics), Amazon Virtual Assistant, Big Data Analytics, Python Programing, CAD and Digital Manufacturing for Product Design, Renewable Energy Systems Design, Web and Android App Development, Digital Marketing and Search Engine Optimization, Computer Graphics and Video Editing, Documentary and Film Making etc.

Prime Minister's Skills for All Program was launched in 2019 to provide much needed impetus for TVET Sector development across Pakistan through various targeted interventions.

The program particularly aimed to uplift the socio-economic condition of youth through employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship, and to facilitate their engagement in international labour market.

After completing six months of training under this program, in addition to being awarded NAVTTC's internationally accepted certificates, the trainees will be fully skilled to be employed by highly promising tech industry of Pakistan.