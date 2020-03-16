UrduPoint.com
NAVTTC Suspends Training Programmes Till April 03

Mon 16th March 2020

NAVTTC suspends training programmes till April 03

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :National Vocational and technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has suspended its all training programmes till April 03 in pursuance of the government directives to shut down educational institutions to stay safe from the CoronaVirus outbreak.

Talking to APP, Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr.

Nasir Khan informed that NAVTTC has suspended all its training activities in compliance with the government directives and will keep the students updated about the next decisions.

He told that around 38,000 students from across the country were getting training in different institutions under NAVTTC who will observe break for around three weeks to prevent from the threat of Corona Virus.

