NAVTTC takes concrete measures to enhance quality of TVET Institutes: Dr Nasir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) had taken concrete measures to enhance the quality of TVET institutes and their capability to deliver technical, vocational training programmes, said Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said that NAVTTC will support TVET institutes to set up their own internal quality assurance processes to sustain quality development, NAVTTC, he said, is also setting up an Internationally Acceptable Accreditation System to ensure growth and quality in the TVET sector of Pakistan.

He said that accreditation process would be helpful in identifying the best TVET institutes across the country where quality training would be imparted to youth at par with international standards.

The government's prime objective is to equip youth with modern technological skills and help them become productive citizens of the country, he added.

Dr Nasir Khan also stressed upon the need to expedite the process of accreditation of TVET Institutes in the country to bring quality culture in TVET Sector of Pakistan so that the employability of youth as per National and International Industry's requirements can be ensured.

Over the past few years, he said, NAVTTC has evolved procedures and criteria for assessment of quality of TVET institutes against appropriate benchmarks.

TVET Accreditation & Quality Evaluation Committee (TA&QEC) had been established to facilitate national and international comparability and recognitions of institutions, programmes and degrees as laid down in National Vocational Qualification Framework, he added.

"I hope this exercise, in the longer run, will help the students, parents, and employers in making a judicious choice among competing TVET institutions and their programs on the basis of quality assurance", Dr. Khan said.

He said that it will create public trust in institutions for imparting quality training and will enhance workforce mobility and employability in the country.