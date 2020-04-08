UrduPoint.com
NAVTTC Takes Steps To Empower Women With Technical Skills

National Vocational & Technical Training Commission was taking concrete measures for empowering women with employable skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :National Vocational & Technical Training Commission was taking concrete measures for empowering women with employable skills.

The commission, in that regard, was creating maximum opportunities for women to get trained in advanced technological skills, said Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that women empowerment was key to national progress and the incumbent government had taken numerous steps to this affect.

He went on saying that NAVTTC was committed to empower women by making them economically independent through skills development as per vision of the Prime Minister.

NAVTTC's with the support of government, had taken numerous measures to prepare young boys and girls to face the challenges of modern technologically competitive world, he added.

