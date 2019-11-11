UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAVTTC Takes Steps To Ensure Employability Of 80 Percent TVET Graduates: Chairman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

NAVTTC takes steps to ensure employability of 80 percent TVET graduates: Chairman

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is taking key measures on war footing to ensure employability of its at least 80 percent TVET graduate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is taking key measures on war footing to ensure employability of its at least 80 percent TVET graduates.

Talking to APP on Monday, Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan that we had focused on imparting quality training to youth which was the only way to guarantee employability for them.

He hinted that formulation of a new policy was underway to bring major reforms in NAVTTC in collaboration with the provincial and regional TVET institutes.

The provinces were unanimously agreed upon collaborative efforts for making TVET sector more effective and meaningful for socio-economic empowerment of youth across the country, he added.

Efforts were also underway to initiate a special reforms programme in the country's skill development sector with an aim to link it with domestic and international job market, he remarked.

This programme, he said, was aimed at equipping the youth with technical skills by creating employment opportunities for their social and economic uplift and enabling them to play their role in the national development.

To ensure merit and transparency, the entire programme would be made available on a digital platform, he said.

One of the key features of this project was to encourage maximum participation of women in the country's TVET sector, Syed Javed Hassan added.

"This mega project was envisaging the reforms agenda of TVET sector and has been developed after extensive deliberations and feedback from key stakeholders across the country," he maintained.

He also highlighted the key components of reforms programme, saying that it include development and standardization of technical and vocational qualifications, international accreditation of Pakistani TVET institutes, extension of NAVTTC's Job portal with National Exchange Portal.

He said that under the initiative, the smart Tech labs for virtual skill development programmes and distant learning programmes would also be established.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Job Women Market From Merit Packaging Limited Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: Committed to Improving Work Procedur ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

49 seconds ago

Sri Lanka tightens sports betting rules to fight c ..

51 seconds ago

Russia, Ukraine, EU to Hold Technical Gas Consulta ..

53 seconds ago

Morocco Could Become Good Location for Strategic O ..

54 seconds ago

Scotland Seeks Another Independence Referendum in ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.