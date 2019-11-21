UrduPoint.com
NAVTTC, TEVTAs Join Hands To Establish 5 Centres Of Excellence

Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:28 PM

National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and leading authorities offering skills training in Pakistan have joined hands to establish 5 Centres of Excellence, one each in four provinces and one in Islamabad Capital Territory

Formal agreements for the construction and renovation work of the selected training centres was signed between NAVTTC and provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) here at a ceremony held in NAVTTC HQs, Islamabad.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hasan in his welcome remarks said that establishment of Centres of Excellence was a huge opportunity for all TVET stakeholders to explore various possibilities for making the TVET sector of the country dynamic and productive.

He said that these CoEs were being designed such that they will become a critical component for success of our TVET sector. On this occasion the Chairman was pleased to announce the formal launching of Hunarmand Jawan component of 'Kamyab Jawan" programme and shared details with the participants.

Addressing the ceremony, Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan remarked that conducive learning environment, well-trained teachers and high-quality equipment will boost the learning avenues for Pakistani youth.

He expressed the hope that the establishment of these CoEs will promote excellence in the technical training environment for the development of trained youth according to latest training trends.

These 5 CoEs will be fully functional by the next year, he added.

Speaking at the occasion, the representatives of respective TEVTAs appreciated the cascading approach for bringing quality in the TVET framework. Establishment of these centres will provide training for students following the Competency Based Training (CBT) approach.

They will also house continuous professional development activities for teaching faculty as well as assessors and TVET institute managers across Pakistan. Upgradation of existing five teacher training institutes into CoEs is one of the highlights of PM's "Skills for All" strategy and "TVET Reform Support Programme".

These CoEs will offer a functional and sustainable model of quality training of TVET managers, teachers, instructors and assessors in the TVET system of the country.

The Centres of Excellence (COEs) are being established in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Kotri and Hub to promote excellent learning environment for youth aspiring their career within TVET sector with the support of European Union, Germany and Norway.

These centres would be established in collaboration with the development partners of NAVTTC as part of ongoing reform within the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector of Pakistan.

