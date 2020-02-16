UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAVTTC To Ensure Entrepreneurship Culture For Youth: Dr Nasir

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:10 PM

NAVTTC to ensure entrepreneurship culture for youth: Dr Nasir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan has said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was making all out efforts for creating more jobs and promoting entrepreneurship culture for youth empowerment in the country.

Talking to APP here, he said many skills development programmes had been launched to equip the young people with necessary skills and training and enable them to thrive in the world of work.

He said youth specific programmes would be completed at the earliest to ensure maximum employability to youth.

He also appreciated the support of development partners for empowerment of youth of the country.

ED NAVTTC said the programmes would be helpful in mobilizing the youth by equipping them with necessary skills and making them engaged members of the society.

/778

Related Topics

World Young Nasir All Jobs National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

1 hour ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

1 hour ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.