NAVTTC to ensure entrepreneurship culture for youth: Dr Nasir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan has said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was making all out efforts for creating more jobs and promoting entrepreneurship culture for youth empowerment in the country.

Talking to APP here, he said many skills development programmes had been launched to equip the young people with necessary skills and training and enable them to thrive in the world of work.

He said youth specific programmes would be completed at the earliest to ensure maximum employability to youth.

He also appreciated the support of development partners for empowerment of youth of the country.

ED NAVTTC said the programmes would be helpful in mobilizing the youth by equipping them with necessary skills and making them engaged members of the society.

