NAVTTC to establish 50 smart class rooms with support of China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :National Vocational and Technical Train Commission (NAVTTC) has planned to establish as many as 50 state-of-the-art smart class rooms all over the country in TVET institutes.

These class rooms would be established with the cooperation and support of the China, NAVTTC Executive Director Dr Nasir Khan said.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that on the request of Pakistani government, China established a Social Working Economic Group to oversee the development on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Under the umbrella of this group, China would support Pakistan among others in the fields of agriculture, health, education, technical and vocational sector, he said.

"While approaching the forum, NAVTTC had demanded of the China for provision of latest technical, vocational equipment rather than to provide financial aid. China was agreed to provide technical equipment and asked NAVTTC to provide list of the needed equipment," he said.

Dr Nasir further said that China would now provide modern technology including multi-media, up to date computers, generators for back-up, and interactive boards etc for these class rooms.

The class rooms would be established all over the country in TVET institutes, he said adding that provinces were agreed in this regard and had recommended the centers where these would be established.

He said that the various initiatives were being taken for promotion of technical education and development of skills among youth with an aim to equip them with technical skills so that they could be able to earn a handsome amount.

While equipping youth with technical skills, the local and international market demand would be fulfilled, he added.

NAVTTC, he said was committed to training the youth with latest technical skills aiming at to save them for involving in negative activities.