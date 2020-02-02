NAVTTC to integrate technical, vocational training with formal education

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has formally taken the initiative to integrate technical, vocational education and training with formal education in country.

Under the initiative, the flagship project Matric-Tech was being introduced as third stream of education, alongside matriculation in general science and arts, said Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Ali Khan while talking to APP.

He said that the decision in that regard has been taken by the NAVTTC, in consultation with the provincial educational departments.

Dr Nasir said that to equip youth with technical skills along with conventional education, is imperative to prepare them for the job market. "Technology and innovation are fundamental for economic success in the modern competitive world", he added.

He said initially Matric-tech will be piloted in 15 schools of Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The scheme will provide opportunity to the youth to choose their career path by giving them options to select between higher education and skill education in line with their aptitude, he remarked.

He said that the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has declared level 04 qualifications equivalent to Matric, so the project would be implemented through Boards of Technical Education across the country.

He further said that the government had approved PC-1 of the project and it will formally be launched in schools in April this year.

He termed this initiative of NAVTTC a huge step towards empowerment of youth and assured of cooperation in its implementation in respective regions.

He further informed that NAVTTC was also working to make the curricula available on mobile Apps, training videos, 3-D stimulators, virtual & augmented reality and Books in PDF in urdu & English.

