NAVTTC trains 1, 00,000 youth, mostly in high-tech trades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has so far imparted training to about 1,00,000 youth, mostly in high-tech trades, with 71% employment rate.

Another batch of 63, 000 youth are being given skill trainings through 989 Training partners and reputed universities. 95% youth have expressed satisfaction over the quality of the trainings by NAVTTC.

NAVTTC under guidance of Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain is diligently pursuing its cause of providing skill-based trainings to differently-abled persons (DAPs). NAVTTC is imparting quality skills trainings as per international standards to differently abled persons in high-tech as well as conventional trades through partner institutes and well reputed universities and is playing its role for the socio-economic well-being of the differently-abled persons.

So far hundreds of persons with disabilities had been given vocational training in different parts of the country and a number of them are earning decent livelihood.

To organize TVET system of the country on modern lines, the international recognized, Competency based training (CBT) system is being used, and NAVTTC Pakistan is now able to deliver training in accordance with the internationally demanded and recognized requirements.

DAPs constitute 12 to 14 percent of the country's population and NAVTTC is playing vital role to integrate them into the main educational and economic system through training in relevant trades and other necessary facilities.

NAVTTC is working to increase the access of DAPs to learning resources, besides facilitating them to acquire marketable skills and employment.