NAVTTC Trains Around 150,000 Women Since 2006 Onwards

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Recognizing the importance of gender equality and women empowerment, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has trained around 150,000 women from 2006 onwards in different fields.

According to an official source, "The NAVTTC has implemented various strategies to promote women participation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs." Under training Batch-III of Prime Minister's Youth Development Program concluded recently, 21,394 females were trained in high tech, digital technologies, and domestic skills for women like; Fashion Design and Dress Making/ Tailoring, Beauty Therapy, Hair Styling and Skin Care, Hand and Machine Embroidery, handicraft, and other domestic skills.

These skills enabled women to earn bread and butter for their families in a dignified manner.

Moreover, the disadvantaged segment was given due preference of admission and training in NAVTTC skill training programs including; 58 transgender, 515 persons with disabilities, 988 widows, 3,411 orphans, and 1398 non-Muslims.

