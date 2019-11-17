NAVTTC transforming existing institutes into modern centers: ED NAVTTC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has started transforming five existing technical training institutes of Federal capital and provinces into the state of the art Centers of Excellences to improve technical and vocation training at par with international level.

These centers were being established in the areas including one in Islamabad which will also cover the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), second in Hub Balochistan, third in Kotri Sindh, fourth in Lahore Punjab and fifth in Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP).

Talking to APP on Sunday, Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan said that this initiative has been taken under the project of TVET Support Programme financially supported by the European Union (EU), Germany and Norway.

While highlighting the key function of the centers, Executive Director NAVTTC stated that these would impart modern technical training to the students, and the teachers' faculty as well to improve the quality of skills education.

"Vocational Training Centers will be equipped with modern technologies and will also cater to the needs of teacher's training, research and private sector engagement" he said.

While emphasizing upon the importance of faculty, Dr. Nasir Khan emphasized that highly professional and experienced trainers would be placed for imparting quality training to the trainees.

He further shared that Job Placement Centers would also be established in these centers of excellences to ensure the employability of youth.

Dr Nasir said the Industry Incubation Centers would be functioned in the centers to show case the best performances of the youth in the technical training sector.

These centers would be equipped with latest technology facilities, he added. The aim of these centers was to link the technical sector with the industry by providing modern professional training to youth and to ensure their jobs, he maintained.

Under the initiative, the existing provincial TVET institutions would be transformed into the modern centers of excellences, he said adding after completion of the project, it will be run by the provincial governments through an agreement signed between the NAVTTC and the provinces.

Sharing the details of NAVTTC's future plans, Dr Nasir Khan said that after started functioning of this project, the other institutions would also be up-graded into the up-to-date centers.

With the collaboration of Turkey and China, ED NAVTTC informed that many other institutions were being modernized with latest technical facilities to improve the level of professional training in the institutions.

He further added that Centre of Excellence envisages high quality training based on international standards and reflects the needs of the business sector.