ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Vocational Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), in its nation-wide targeted skill development programme, has imparted trainings to more than 200,000 youth, said the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2019-20 issued on Thursday.

According to the PES, the NAVTTC executed a country-wide targeted skill development programme during the current fiscal year to prepare the workforce for the local and international labour markets.