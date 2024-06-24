Open Menu

NAVTTC’s Meeting On Prosthetic, Orthotic Technology Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

NAVTTC’s meeting on prosthetic, orthotic technology held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A three-day qualifications development committee meeting of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Islamabad was held here at Mahboob Medical Institute (MMI).

Chairman MMI Dr Mahboob-ur-Rahman, Director Dr Altaf-ur-Rahman, and NAVTTC representatives attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the main purpose of the meeting was to enhance the quality of education in prosthetic and orthotic technology in Pakistan.

During the discussion, the existing programs were highlighted, while the areas for development of new qualification frameworks and standards for assistant level courses were identified.

The meeting where representative TTB was also present also discussed how to improve the skills and knowledge of professionals in prosthetic and orthotic technology, ultimately benefiting the individuals with disabilities and injuries in the country.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

2 hours ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

2 hours ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

5 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan