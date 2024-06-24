NAVTTC’s Meeting On Prosthetic, Orthotic Technology Held
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A three-day qualifications development committee meeting of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Islamabad was held here at Mahboob Medical Institute (MMI).
Chairman MMI Dr Mahboob-ur-Rahman, Director Dr Altaf-ur-Rahman, and NAVTTC representatives attended the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the main purpose of the meeting was to enhance the quality of education in prosthetic and orthotic technology in Pakistan.
During the discussion, the existing programs were highlighted, while the areas for development of new qualification frameworks and standards for assistant level courses were identified.
The meeting where representative TTB was also present also discussed how to improve the skills and knowledge of professionals in prosthetic and orthotic technology, ultimately benefiting the individuals with disabilities and injuries in the country.
