Navy Chief reaffirms commitment to maritime security on World Maritime Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has said that Pakistan Navy remains firmly committed to safeguarding maritime security and promoting regional stability through constant vigilance in the North Arabian Sea.

In his message on the occasion of World Maritime Day 2025, observed on September 25, he extended greetings to the global maritime community, dedicating his message to Pakistani seafarers, maritime professionals and coastal communities.

He praised their “unwavering commitment and tireless efforts” as the backbone of Pakistan’s economic progress and global connectivity.

He said that their invaluable contributions under challenging conditions are not only essential but crucial to Pakistan's economic sustenance and resilience.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has aptly chosen this year's theme as 'Our Ocean - Our Obligation - Our Opportunity'.

The chief said, it carries profound meanings, reminding all that the oceans, which cover more than two-thirds of the planet, not only connect the world but are the lifeline of humanity, sustaining livelihoods, enabling global commerce, supporting ecological balance and ensuring food and energy security. With these immense benefits comes the paramount responsibility to protect, preserve and harness the oceans, both for our present as well as future generations.

“The sea holds exceptional strategic, economic and developmental significance for Pakistan. Our coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone present unparalleled opportunities for economic growth through fisheries, shipping, energy and in fact, the all-encompassing Blue Economy.

This places a solemn obligation upon us to safeguard the marine environment and ensure safe and healthy maritime practices,” he added.

He said that Pakistan Navy (PN) remains firmly committed to these goals, safeguarding maritime security and promoting regional stability through its constant vigilance in the North Arabian Sea. PN also participates in international coalitions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. In addition, PN protects vital sea lanes and upholds the sanctity of freedom of navigation.

Concurrently, PN collaborates with national stakeholders to foster maritime awareness, drive sustainable development of the maritime sector and acts as a lynchpin in realising Pakistan's vision of a thriving maritime nation.

The Navy's obligations towards safety and security at sea, cooperation with partner nations and economic progress underscore its indispensable roles in shaping a prosperous maritime future for Pakistan and maintaining maritime order in the region.

On this occasion, “I reaffirm PN's unwavering commitment to the IMO vision of safe, secure and environmentally friendly use of oceans. Guided by our national maritime objectives, we shall continue to play a constructive role in ensuring peace, security and stability at sea. May this day inspire us all to honour our obligations and seize the opportunities that the oceans offer for a more dependable, sustainable and prosperous future.”