Navy command & staff conference reviews maritime situation in IOR

December 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy reviewed the maritime situation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and deliberated on measures to ensure safety and security of national sea trade passing through the region.
The conference which met with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf in the chair here also reviewed preparations for the upcoming PN multinational Exercise Aman and the maiden Aman Dialogue, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Tuesday.
The conference also reviewed to ensure the befitting conduct of these momentous events of international significance. Moreover, the forum also discussed matters related to the geo-strategic environment, national security, operational preparedness, training, and troops welfare, it further said.
Comprehensive briefings on important ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also presented to Chief of the Naval Staff.
Naval Chief emphasized on the importance of strengthening maritime security and maintaining combat readiness to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan.
He commended the initiatives undertaken to enhance capabilities through the acquisition of emerging technologies.
Naval Chief also expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy in the face of prevailing maritime challenges and praised the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.
Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision-making body of the Pakistan Navy, where Chief of the Naval Staff, along with all Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders, reviews the Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.
