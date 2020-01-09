UrduPoint.com
Navy Commander Central Punjab Calls On IG Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:22 PM

Navy Commander Central Punjab calls on IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said on Thursday that police was improving public service delivery in accordance with modern parameters and utilizing effective modern technology with continuing intelligence based operations against hardened criminal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said on Thursday that police was improving public service delivery in accordance with modern parameters and utilizing effective modern technology with continuing intelligence based operations against hardened criminals.

He said this while meeting with Pak Navy commander central Punjab cum commandant Navy War college Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiq here at Central Police Office.

He said that training modules had been upgraded for improving the standard of training of force, whereas, Punjab Police has enhanced its efficiency with formation of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Dolphin, PRU, Anti Riot Force alongwith other specialized forces.

During the meeting, mutual objectives and overall law and order issues of the province were discussed.

Commander central Punjab cum commandant navy War college Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiq praised the Punjab Police for facilitation of public and said that these projects of public service delivery were not only need of hour but also followable by other police forces of the country upon which the IG Punjab told that thousands of citizens of benefitting from police khidmat marakiz established in all districts of the province and inspetion and monitoring processes were being undertaken to improve the standard of these facilities.

During the meeting, a mutual consensus was also accorded to enhance professional skills and coordination despite exchanging training instructors between Punjab Police and Pak Navy so that the efficiency of force may be augmented.

In the end of the meeting, memorial sovenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and commander central Punjab navy.

