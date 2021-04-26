UrduPoint.com
Navy Distributes Ration In Coastal, Creeks Area Amid Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:19 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :As the nation was rigorously fighting against the coronavirus surge in the country, Pakistan Navy reached out to deserving families in coastal and creeks area to distribute ration among them during the holy month of Ramzan.

Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association distributed ration bags to over 1100 deserving families of Sindh and Balochistan, said a news release on Monday.

During ration distribution campaign, in Balochistan, Pakistan Navy troops reached out to deserving families at Gwadar and Ormara.

In Sindh rural areas, Navy teams provided ration bags carrying one month food items/ edibles to underprivileged families at Bin Qasim (Gharo), Keti Bandar, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Shah Bandar.

The aim of Pakistan Navy's ration distribution campaign was to help the underprivileged families of coastal and creeks area. Pakistan Navy midst challenge of COVID-19 pandemic was steadfast in support of the nation with passion and resolve.

