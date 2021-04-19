Navy distributes ration in Damb, Gaddani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association (SWA) organized various welfare activities to support local populace of Coastal/ Creeks area.

In this context, some 350 ration bags containing daily commodities (one month ration package) were distributed in Damb and Gaddani, said a news release on Monday.

The ration distribution campaign was aimed to help the under privileged families of Coastal areas. The noble efforts of Pakistan Navy and SWA in development/ welfare of Coastal community were appreciated by the local community.