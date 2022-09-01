Navy intensifies rescue, relief operations in remote flood-hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday intensified its rescue and relief operation in far-flung flood-hit areas of the country amid on going relief activities in different areas

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Navy on Thursday intensified its rescue and relief operation in far-flung flood-hit areas of the country amid on going relief activities in different areas.

Pakistan Navy personnel were participating in relief operations in various areas of Sindh including Sanghar, Tehsil Mehr, Sultankot, Shah Bandar, Kodario, Dolatpur, Chuhar Jamali, Sajawal and Thatta. Pakistan Navy has extended the scope of relief operations to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides flood-affected areas of Sindh, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Pakistan Navy personnel rescued the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations by using helicopters and boats.

The troops distributed dry ration, cooked food, fresh drinking water, and other household items to affected populace.

Apart from medical camps at Rajanpur, Jamshoro, Sanghar and DI Khan, Pakistan Navy mobile medical teams were also working in various flood-affected areas. With continued efforts Pakistan Navy troops along with civil administration opened the Chashma Road in Dera Ismail Khan for normal traffic after temporary repair.

Pakistan Navy is determined to continue the rescue and relief operation till the rehabilitation of all distressed countrymen.