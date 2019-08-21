UrduPoint.com
Navy Is Ready To Face Any Threat : Admiral Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:29 PM

Navy is ready to face any threat : Admiral Abbasi

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that Pakistan Navy is well prepared to give a befitting response to any misadventure against the country

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that Pakistan Navy is well prepared to give a befitting response to any misadventure against the country.

He visited coastal and creeks area and inaugurated special service operational training centre, which shall provide training to personnel of Pakistan Navy in particular and in common to the staff of law enforcement agencies and officers from friendly countries in different professional domains including counter terrorism.

The training infrastructure of the centre includes state-of-the-art training facilities at par with contemporary trends.Later, CNS also visited one of the Pakistan Navy's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sites. Onsite brief was given to the Admiral on various aspects of UAV System.

