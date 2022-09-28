UrduPoint.com

Navy Pledges To Strive For Sustainable Development Of Maritime Sector In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday in his message on World Maritime Day said Pakistan Navy pledged to make concerted efforts for sustainable development of maritime sector in Pakistan on this occasion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday in his message on World Maritime Day said Pakistan Navy pledged to make concerted efforts for sustainable development of maritime sector in Pakistan on this occasion.

In a news release issued here by the Pakistan Navy, the CNS said the Navy was also making efforts to address the challenges facing us in pursuit of greener transition. "I look forward to a profound and cumulative response by all stakeholders in this regard." World Maritime Day is celebrated every year to focus on the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and marine environment. This year, the theme of World Maritime Day is 'New Technologies for Greener Shipping'.

The Naval Chief said, "Shipping is the most efficient and cost effective method of international transportation, facilitating commerce and global trade to create prosperity among nations and people. In order to reap the benefits of shipping in the long run, its sustainability will be a key priority as its volume continues to grow. This necessitates energy efficiency, new technology and innovation, maritime education and training, maritime traffic management and development of maritime infrastructure, of international standards.

" He underlined that it was estimated that the shipping industry released around 3% of world's Carbon Dioxide into the atmosphere on annual basis contributing sizable overall impact on climate change. "Therefore, in order to curtail global warming, the international maritime organization (IMO) has made it obligatory for ships to slash to half, respective Green House Gas (GHG) emissions under the concept of Greener Shipping, by 2050." This year's theme reflected the need for greener transition of maritime sector for its sustainable future, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Greener shipping called for new technologies that enabled production of fuels which were clean, cost effective and increase energy efficiency of ships, he added.

Moreover, efficient ports through their digitization was needed to complement such a transition. "Newer technologies must therefore, aim to reduce and prevent any adverse impacts on the marine environment and its biodiversity. This requires close collaboration between governments, industry, academia and the maritime sector to accrue maximum benefit. Pakistan Navy, being a major stakeholder in the maritime sector is well cognizant of the importance of creating maritime awareness and exploiting full potential of Blue Economy."

