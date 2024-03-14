Navy, PMSA And ANF Foil Smuggling Bid Of Drugs Worth Millions
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 11:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Navy, alongside the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), carried out a coordinated operation to combat narcotics smuggling in the open sea.
Acting on actionable intelligence, the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Cell (JMICC) conducted the operation, according to a news release on Thursday.
Resulting from their efforts, a significant cache of narcotics, including 1200 KG of hashish and 300 KG of Crystal/ICE, intended for international trafficking via sea routes, was intercepted.
The seized narcotics, valued at an estimated US $107 million in the international market, have been transferred to the ANF for further investigation and legal proceedings.
This successful operation underscores the vigilance and commitment of the Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF in safeguarding Pakistani waters and land against illicit activities.
