Navy, PMSA, Custom seize largest haul of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement have seized 1,450 kilograms of narcotics in a joint intelligence-based operation in the North Arabian Sea.

During the successful operation, the security forces apprehended the largest haul of drugs that included 586 kg ice crystal and 864 kg heroin, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Tuesday.

The seized narcotics was valued at approximately Rs 15 billion in the international market. The arrested smugglers and drug cache were handed over to the Customs authorities for legal proceedings.

"The successful joint anti-narcotics operation by the Pakistan Navy, PMSA and Customs Enforcement reaffirms the resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan and to synergize efforts of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies in ensuring the security of our waters," the news release added.