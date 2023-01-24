UrduPoint.com

Navy, PMSA, Custom Seize Largest Haul Of Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Navy, PMSA, Custom seize largest haul of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement have seized 1,450 kilograms of narcotics in a joint intelligence-based operation in the North Arabian Sea.

During the successful operation, the security forces apprehended the largest haul of drugs that included 586 kg ice crystal and 864 kg heroin, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Tuesday.

The seized narcotics was valued at approximately Rs 15 billion in the international market. The arrested smugglers and drug cache were handed over to the Customs authorities for legal proceedings.

"The successful joint anti-narcotics operation by the Pakistan Navy, PMSA and Customs Enforcement reaffirms the resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan and to synergize efforts of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies in ensuring the security of our waters," the news release added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Drugs Market Billion

Recent Stories

261,000 Citizens Registered through e-Auction Syst ..

261,000 Citizens Registered through e-Auction System to Secure Attractive Vehicl ..

10 minutes ago
 The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and I ..

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrates Ch ..

42 seconds ago
 PTA receives license renewal fee from Jazz

PTA receives license renewal fee from Jazz

44 seconds ago
 MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to enhance busi ..

MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to enhance business environment in industrial ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s EDGE makes US$14 million investment in ..

UAE&#039;s EDGE makes US$14 million investment in unmanned air traffic managemen ..

21 minutes ago
 Babar Azam gets a place in ICC's Test XI of the Ye ..

Babar Azam gets a place in ICC's Test XI of the Year 2022

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.