Navy Promotes Two Commodores To Rank Of Rear Admiral
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy on Friday promoted two Commodores to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.
Rear Admiral Khyber Zaman is a graduate of Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK and was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1994, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
He is a graduate of PAF Air War College, National Defence University, Islamabad and International College of Defence Studies China. The Flag Officer is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).
Rear Admiral Shafquat Hussain Akhtar was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1994. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Naval War College, Turkiye, National Defence University, Islamabad and International College of Defence Studies China. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Military).