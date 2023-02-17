UrduPoint.com

Navy Promotes Two Commodores To Rank Of Rear Admiral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Navy promotes two commodores to rank of Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy on Friday promoted two Commodores to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Khyber Zaman is a graduate of Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK and was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1994, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

He is a graduate of PAF Air War College, National Defence University, Islamabad and International College of Defence Studies China. The Flag Officer is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Shafquat Hussain Akhtar was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1994. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Naval War College, Turkiye, National Defence University, Islamabad and International College of Defence Studies China. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Military).

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Navy China United Kingdom

Recent Stories

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

16 minutes ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

18 minutes ago
 Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

42 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attende ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

46 minutes ago
 President invites CEC for urgent meeting on electi ..

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

52 minutes ago
 Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.