Navy recruitment registration to continue till Dec 20

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Registration for recruitment of SSC Course and PN Cadet Term 2021-A Short Service Commission Officer in Pakistan Navy will continue till Dec 20.

According to Commander Pakistan Navy, Officer In-charge Faisalabad Khalid Hameed, the interested candidates could visit Pak Navy Recruitment Centre for registration or visit Pak Navy website www.

joinpaknavy.gov.pk to register online.

For more information, the candidates could also dial telephone number 041-9200674, he added.