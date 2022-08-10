UrduPoint.com

Navy Relief Operations Underway In Lasbela

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Navy relief operations underway in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy is carrying out relief operations in different areas of Lasbela for the flood victims.

In the wake of recent heavy rains and floods, the Navy was providing full assistance to the civil administration of Lasbela in rescue and relief operations by utilizing its resources, said a Pakistan Navy news release issued here on Wednesday.

The Navy relief and rescue teams were also providing food and health facilities to the homeless people in the tent village of Basti, besides free medical camps were also set up in Lakhra area to provide first aid and free medical facilities to the local people.

A dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staff was providing treatment and free medicines to the flood-affected people.

Over 600 patients were provided free treatment by a medical camp at Rural Health Center Lakhra, it said.

Pakistan Navy helicopters delivered bags of ration in a relief operation in the remote rural areas of Lasbela district.

The work of delivering food and relief goods was done effectively with the support and guidelines of the district administration and local volunteers.

According to Deputy Commissioner Lasbela, the patients suffering from various diseases were treated in the best way at the medical camp. Director General Health Balochistan Dr Noor Qazi and the district administration have expressed their gratitude for Pakistan Navy's efforts.

