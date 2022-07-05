UrduPoint.com

Navy Rescues Four Children Near Korang Nullah

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 10:38 PM

The Pakistan Navy on Tuesday rescued four children from Korang Nullah that got stranded after heavy rainwater flooded the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Navy on Tuesday rescued four children from Korang Nullah that got stranded after heavy rainwater flooded the area.

The Pakistan Navy conducted rescue operation in Korang Nullah and saved precious lives of four children, said a news release.

