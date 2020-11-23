UrduPoint.com
Navy Set Up Free Medical, Eye Camp At Keti Bandar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Navy set up free medical, eye camp at Keti Bandar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :In continuation to Pakistan Navy's efforts to provide standard health facilities along the coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Rotary Club International, Al-Mustafa Trust & Sahil Welfare Association established a Free Medical & Eye Camp at Keti Bandar, Sindh.

A qualified and dedicated team of doctors comprising Medical Specialist, Eye Specialist and GDMOs examined the patients on modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation, said a news release issued here Monday.

The patients were also provided with free medicine and minor surgical and dental procedural treatments.

Additionally, patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened about various infectious diseases and their preventive measures particularly against COVID-19 pandemic. Beside, patients were also educated about maintaining personal health and hygiene, child health care and sanitation of living areas.

A large number of women and children requiring medical assistance benefited from the medical/eye camp.

Pakistan Navy as a manifestation of its commitment provided continued quality medical treatment along the coastal belt. The present medical assistance drive was another demonstration of this Nobel resolve.

