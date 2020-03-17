UrduPoint.com
Navy To Tackle Maritime Challenges: Chief Of The Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges which facing the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges which facing the country.

He expressed these views while addressing participants of Air War Course at PAF Air War College here.

He said that joint ventures remained central to the modern concept of military operations as no force could achieve success in today's warfare single handedly.

Admiral Zafar Abbasi paid rich tributes to the role and sacrifices of the PAF in defense of the country, a PAF press release said.

On his arrival, Commandant Air War College Air Vice Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed gave him warm receiving.

Later on, the Naval Chief also met foreign officers undergoing course at the premier institution.

PAF Air War College is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments.

