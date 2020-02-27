Navy to thwart any misadventure by enemy, says Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reaffirmed on Thursday that any misadventure by the enemy will be thwarted by the Navy with an iron fist

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reaffirmed on Thursday that any misadventure by the enemy will be thwarted by the Navy with an iron fist.According to a press release issued by the Navy, Admiral Abbasi passed the comments while visiting the command centres and forward posts in the Creeks Area.

The naval chief, during the visit, also witnessed operational preparedness and combat readiness of troops during ongoing exercise SEASPARK-20.Admiral Abbasi was given a comprehensive brief regarding the ongoing operational activities, plans and deployment of assets and troops during the SEASPARK-20.The admiral expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness and measures undertaken to ensure defence of highly complex terrain of Creeks area.

The naval chief also met the deployed troops and commended the troops for their "high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice to safeguard maritime boundaries of Pakistan".Earlier, upon the admiral's arrival at the command centre, he was received by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas and was briefed about operational plans of exercise SEASPARK-20.

Later, during visit of forward posts located at Creeks Area, naval chief was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.Chief of Staff Operations Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Operations Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami also accompanied the naval chief.