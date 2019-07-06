Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT, fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors, capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in multi threat environment and embarked with AL-43 helicopter, visited Jeddah Port, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of overseas deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (West) in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT, fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors, capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in multi threat environment and embarked with AL-43 helicopter, visited Jeddah Port, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of overseas deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (West) in Arabian Sea.

Upon its arrival at the port, the ship was given a warm welcome by Commander Replenishment Group Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Western Fleet alongwith Joint Operations Centre, Jeddah and other RSNF officials.

During stay at Jeddah port, Commanding Officer PNS ASLAT, Captain Shafiq Ur Rehman PN called on Commander Western Fleet RSNF.

Deployment of PNS ASLAT in RMSP is aimed at ensuring maritime security in the region in line with Government of Pakistan's policy and international obligations.

PNS ASLAT is front line warship of Pakistan Navy Fleet and fourth ship of Sword Class frigate project; built at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, said a news release.

During meeting, the commanding officer, conveyed sincere regards on behalf of Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and highlighted that visit of PNS ASLAT is manifestation of multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies. A reception was also held onboard PNS ASLAT which was attended by officers of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Egyptian Navy and prominent Pakistani expatriates. Muhammad Hassan, Consul at Consulate General of Pakistan at Jeddah and N and AA(P) Riyadh, Group Captain Arshad Mukhtar Khan were also present at the occasion.

Later, the officers and men of PNS ASLAT also underwent various joint training sessions with Royal Suadi Naval Forces at Jeddah.Upon culmination of the visit, ship resumed Regional Maritime Security Patrols (West) in Arabian Sea. Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are tied in eternal bonds of religion and brotherhood. The visit by PNS ASLAT will further enhance Pakistan Navy's bilateral relations with Royal Saudi Naval Forces in diverse avenues.