D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Nawab Allah Nawaz Law College on Wednesday organized convocation ceremony here at Gomal University's Dr. Abdul Qadeer Auditorium to confer the law degrees on the students.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Registrar of Gomal University, Deans of all departments, Principal of Nawab Allah Nawaz Law College, teachers, administrative officers, students and their parents.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC congratulated the students and their parents who took the law degree, saying, it was the first step towards realizing the dreams of the students.

He urged the students to play a positive role for ensuring provision of justice in the society and make bright the Names of your teachers.

He said "Advocacy is a prestigious and honorable profession and I hope that you students will take care of this sacred profession." Addressing the ceremony, Dean Faculty of Law and Administrative Sciences Professor Dr. Zahid Awan and Principal of Nawab Allah Nawaz Law College Muhammad Siraj Khan Wazir said the students got success after their hard work and dedication besides the prayers of their parents and the hard work of the teachers.

They hoped that the students would make bright the names of teachers, parents and especially of the Gomal University by showing your best skills and abilities in practical life.

In the convocation, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah awarded gold medals to the students who secured prominent positions and certificates to others.