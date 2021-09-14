UrduPoint.com

Nawab Jahangir Appeals PM To Become Envoy Of Junagarh

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:24 AM

Nawab Jahangir appeals PM to become envoy of Junagarh

The present Nawab of Junagarh Mohammad Jahangir Khanji says India and Pakistan should discuss the issue and settle it peacefully through dialogue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2021) The present Nawab of Junagarh Mohammad Jahangir Khanji has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to become an ambassador of Junagarh as he did in the case of Kashmir and highlight the issue of liberation of the state from Indian occupation, at all international forums.

In a statement, the Nawab said India and Pakistan should discuss the issue and settle it peacefully through dialogue.

The Nawab of Junagarh said the Government of Pakistan should also actively pursue the Junagarh on the same footing as Kashmir issue and work for its settlement.

He said “Junagarh is Pakistan” is not only a slogan of Junagarh State but also a dream seen by the ancestors of both Quaid-i-Azam and Nawab of Junagarh Nawab Mahabat Khan.

Now it is time for Pakistan to highlight the serious concern to world community regarding Indian forces' occupation of Junagarh as this was against the international law.

At the time of independence of Pakistan, the Junagarh State was under the Muslim rulers and Nawab Mahabbat Khanji the Nawab of Junagarh had signed the Accession with Governor General of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan

