Nawab Jahangir appeals to PM to become envoy of Junagarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Present Nawab of Junagarh Mohammad Jahangir Khanji Monday appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to become an ambassador of Junagarh as he did in the case of Kashmir and highlight the issue of liberation of the state from Indian occupation, at all international forums.

In a statement, the Nawab said India and Pakistan should discuss the issue and settle it peacefully through dialogue. The Nawab of Junagarh also desired that the longstanding issue needed to be settled during his lifetime as he had spent his entire life to keep the Junagarh issue alive. The Government of Pakistan should also actively pursue the Junagarh on the same footing as Kashmir issue and work for its settlement.

"Junagarh is Pakistan" is not only a slogan of Junagarh State but also a dream seen by the ancestors of both Quaid-i-Azam and Nawab of Junagarh Nawab Mahabat Khan. They also worked to achieve this dream through accession with Pakistan.

Now, it is time for Pakistan to highlight the serious concern to world community regarding Indian forces occupation of Junagarh as this was against the international law and norms.

Junagarh is a district in the Indian state of Gujarat which is located on the Kathiawar Peninsula. At the time of independence of Pakistan, the Junagarh State was under the Muslim rulers who were Nawabs of the Babi dynasty. Nawab Mahabbat Khanji the Nawab of Junagarh signed the Accession with Governor General of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This decision by the Nawab was taken after consultation with the State council of Junagarh which included both Hindus and Muslims. When the Nawab came to Karachi for settlement of different matters with Quaid-i-Azam, civil disorder was created in Junagarh by India, making it an excuse on security grounds, Indian forces occupied the State.

It is pertinent to mention that under the instrument of accession, defense was one of the express subjects, along with foreign affairs and communications that were handed over to Pakistan but due to the weak position of Pakistan at the time, the country couldn't take any steps to defend the state of Junagarh.

After occupation by Indian forces, the question of arranging plebiscite there became irrelevant due to the presence of occupied forces. Quaid-e-Azam then sent the case to United Nations.

At the time of independence the Junagarh State was spread over an area of more than 3,500 square miles, 100 miles of coastline, some of the most important ports in the area with regards to commercial activity and was one of the best governed states of the sub-continent.

Education was totally free in the State, scholarships were provided to the children, the State had some of the best medical facilities, and poor people were provided free food. Despite the fact that it was a Hindu majority State ruled by Muslim rulers, there was never any disturbance in the State because of outclass governance.