UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawab Jahangir Calls For Raising Junagarh Liberation Issue At Int'l Fora

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:25 PM

Nawab Jahangir calls for raising Junagarh liberation issue at int'l fora

Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to become an ambassador of Junagarh as he had done in the case of Kashmir and highlight the issue of liberation of the state from Indian occupation at all the international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to become an ambassador of Junagarh as he had done in the case of Kashmir and highlight the issue of liberation of the state from Indian occupation at all the international forums.

Addressing a press conference here, he said a secretariat of Junagarh should be established in Islamabad to bring the princely state closer to Pakistan. He said November 9 was observed as black day as on the day in 1947 India through its troops occupied the territory of Junagarh.The occupation was against the international law and norms, he added.

Nawab Jahangir said a living nation should remember its history and act accordingly.

Junagarh, he said, had a territory of 4000 square miles and 100 mile coastline along the Arabian Sea with many ports. Among the 562 princely states in the Indian Sub-continent, Junagarh was the sixth richest and a welfare state which provided free education to its citizens and took responsibility to provide healthcare facilities to all of them, he added.

He recalled that in October 1947, during his visit to Pakistan his grandfather Nawab Mahabat Khan signed an agreement of accession to Pakistan. During the visit, his grandfather held a meeting with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and decided to accede the state to Pakistan. The treaty of accession was ratified by the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan.

In the absence of his grandfather, India landed its troops and occupied the territory of Junagarh on November 9, 1947, he added.

The Nawab said after the creation of India and Pakistan, the sovereign rulers of the states were given the right of choice to stay independent or accede to India or Pakistan. He said Pakistan took the case of occupation of Junagarh to the United Nations Security Council. He vowed to continue struggle for the liberation of Junagarh. "I will not rest and will not stay quiet till I achieved my goal of the liberation of Junagarh." The Nawab said Junagarh was part of Pakistan and would remain so. He said the Hindu and Muslim communities in Junagarh still expressed their loyalties to the Nawab of Junagarh.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know that Junagarh would be part of Pakistan, he added. He said it was dream of the Quaid-e-Azam and his grandfather that Junagarh should be part of Pakistan. He said after independence, the citizens of Junagarh came to Pakistan, set up businesses and industry, and carried out social welfare programmes. The people of Junagarh played an important role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, he said, adding Abdul Sattar Edhi also belonged to his state.To a question, he said 2.5 million people belonging to Junagarh lived in Pakistan. He clarified that his grandfather never claimed any property or benefits from Pakistan."I still get goodwill messages of love and affection from the people living in Junagarh."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister United Nations Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Narendra Modi Visit Abdul Sattar Edhi Progress Independence October November Muslim All From Agreement Industry Million Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan among a few countries that manage Covid-1 ..

1 minute ago

Problems of varsities to be resolved timely: Kamra ..

1 minute ago

Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

1 minute ago

Six family members sustain injuries in road accide ..

1 minute ago

Brazil stocks surge 4%

7 minutes ago

ECC forms subcommittee to work out wheat subsidy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.