Nawab of Bahawalpur calls on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Nawab of Bahawalpur, Nawab Salahuddin Ahmed Abbasi and his son Bahawal Khan Abbasi Saturday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the President House.

The president commended the services rendered by the Nawab of Bahawal and his family, especially in Pakistan's social sector.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall situation of the country and the Southern Punjab.

President Zardari said all stakeholders and political parties should get together for the development and prosperity of the country.