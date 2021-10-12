Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Dewan of Junagadh Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mohsin e Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan

In a news release, both the dignitaries said that the death of the nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great tragedy for the nation.

The late Qadeer Khan with his tireless efforts and sacrifices made Pakistan a nuclear power while making our national defence invincible.

Nawab Jahangir Khanji and Sultan Ahmed Ali further said that Khan is the national hero of Pakistan. His valuable services would always be remembered in history. The living nations always remember their heroes in golden letters.

They prayed for high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.